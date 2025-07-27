Reinier De Ridder shocks world, defeats Whittaker in landmark UFC victory

An undated picture of Reinier de Ridder. — Instagram/deriddermma

Reinier de Ridder earned the biggest win of his Octagon career at UFC after defeating Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Fight Night here at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

De Ridder was allotted 48-47 points from two judges, Ben Cartlidge and David Lethaby, and Whittaker just got 48-47 points only from the third judge, Mike Bell.

In the third round, Whittaker landed a big knockdown, but De Ridder recovered and dominated the stat sheet.

De Ridder landed 192 total strikes, while Whittaker connected on only 70. Additionally, de Ridder recorded two takedowns.

De Ridder appreciated his opponent, whom he wanted to take down, but he played impressively.

"I expected to take him down and choke him out. He was amazing. So tough, so durable, heavy f--ing hands," De Ridder said.

The Dutch professional continued his climb up the new ranks in the middleweight division and claimed his fourth straight UFC win and fifth MMA victory in a row.

On the other side of the main card, Bogdan Guskov smashed Nikita Krylov. Petr Yan beat Marcus McGhee by unanimous judgment in a bantamweight clash.

In the middleweight game, Shara Magomedov reflected on his first professional loss, which came against Michael Page in February, to win over Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision. Magomedov earned a 30-27 score from all three analysts.

In the prelims, Muslim Salikhov landed the highlight of the night, striking out opponent Carlos Leal in only 42 seconds in their welterweight fight.