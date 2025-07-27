BCB appoints Multan Sultans coach as power hitting specialist ahead of Asia Cup

Undated picture of Multan Sultans coach during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Power hitting coach Julian Wood (right), owner of Multan Sultans Ali Tareen (centre) and Head coach Abdul Rehman. — Multan Sultans

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday appointed renowned power hitting coach Julian Wood to strengthen the national team’s batting ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE.

The BCB announced the appointment on Sunday, confirming that Wood will join the squad in August and work with the players for three weeks during their preparatory camp at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, starting August 6.

Wood’s inclusion aims to enhance Bangladesh’s ability to dominate in white-ball cricket by improving players’ power-hitting techniques and shot range.

The short-term stint will serve as preparation for both the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, for which the Asia Cup will act as a dress rehearsal.

However, Wood’s tenure beyond the Asia Cup remains uncertain.

“Yeah, I'm talking to Simmo (Phil Simmons, head coach). Basically, I'm there for three weeks in August. That's what I've heard, but it's not confirmed yet. But it's more than likely.

"In August, yeah (will be reaching Dhaka) prior to the Asia Cup. Don’t know (after Asia Cup) as it depends on them (BCB), I suppose,” Wood stated.

This will not be Wood’s first experience in Bangladesh. He previously worked with local cricketers during his stint with Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Speaking on his new role and its challenges, Wood said, “I think the key for me is there's a lot of talent there. They've always had talent. When it comes to white-ball cricket, striking the ball is obviously a major part of the game now.

"My job will be to give them information and the key thing is how to use their power, how to generate it, and how to use that power more efficiently,” he concluded.