Manchester's Amorim praises Fernandes after West Ham United victory

An undated picture of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (right) and captain Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

NEW JERSEY: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim lauded his captain, Bruno Fernandes, after his performance as leading from the front in a 2-1 preseason victory against fellow West Ham United here at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals, a customarily cool penalty early on and a delightful second-half shot, to secure three points in the competition at a sweltering MetLife Stadium.

Fernandes was previously linked with a transfer to Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal, but had a great impression last season with 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 57 games across all competitions for United, earning the club’s Player of the Year award.

The Portuguese midfielder decided to stay with his club last month.

Amorim explained that Fernandes' goals and assists are exceptional, and they are trying to provide him with more players so he can lead.

He added that his main issue is that sometimes he loses his focus and gets frustrated.

"It was so clear last season, you can see it with the goals and assists. But it's not just that," Amorim said.

"I think now he has more players, I feel, to help him to lead the group, and that is a good thing. He is our leader and really important, not just on the field but off the field. He leads by example.

"Sometimes, the problem is he gets frustrated and loses a little bit of focus of his job. Sometimes, he wants to help the teammates so much, it is not the best thing to do. They have to do their job, and Bruno has, for example, to wait for the ball."