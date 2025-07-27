Pakistan baseball federation appoints first female coach for women’s team

An undated picture of Pakistan Baseball team coach Manahil Ahmed. — Reporter

LAHORE: The Pakistan baseball federation (PBF) on Sunday appointed a female coach for the national women’s baseball team for the first time.

Minahil Ahmed has officially joined the team’s coaching staff and will be responsible for preparing the squad for the upcoming Asian Women’s Baseball Cup, scheduled to take place in China this October.

Minahil, a Level one certified baseball coach, brings significant experience to the role. She has previously coached the HEC Women’s Baseball Team and currently serves as the head coach of Lahore College for Women University’s baseball team.

A seasoned player herself, Minahil has captained the Pakistan Women’s Baseball Team and represented the country twice at the Women’s Asian Baseball Championship.

For the unversed, the PFB also secured the services of Japanese coach Kazuto Nonaka for men's team as part of its preparations for the upcoming Asian Baseball Championship.

Nonaka has been working with two of Pakistan’s most promising players, Faisal Hayat and Musharraf, since May during a specialised training program in Japan.

Sarfraz Ahmed also appointed as the fielding coach of the Pakistan baseball team on Wednesday.

His first assignment will be the Asian Baseball Championship, which will be held in China from September 22 to 28.

The Secretary of the Pakistan Baseball Federation, Fakhar Ali Shah, confirmed Sarfraz Ahmed’s appointment and stated that the coaching staff is now complete.

Meanwhile, the PFB also appointed national team player Alex Khan as head coach of the Pakistan Under-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers in 2026.

Alex also served as a pitcher for the senior team, represented Pakistan in the 2022 World Baseball Classic and is also part of the squad for this year’s Asian Championship.