NBA legend LeBron James reportedly curious about joining Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan 13, 2021. — Reuters

NBA legend LeBron James is reportedly intrigued about joining the Dallas Mavericks as the Los Angeles Lakers shift focus to Luka Doncic, international media reported on Sunday.

James, 40, who is in the twilight of his career, has been the point of discussion in trade rumours this offseason. He was linked to various teams but remains with the Lakers.

However, according to reports, LeBron's interest has been piqued in joining the Mavericks as the Lakers are looking towards their young star Doncic.

After serving for 20 years in the league, James has built a solid network with players and coaches. In this regard, the Mavs have several former Lakers in their franchise, which could play a major role in bringing LeBron to Dallas.

Since opting into his $52.6M contract, James is not easy to obtain. Keeping in mind the situation, the Mavs only opt for him if he becomes a free agent after being bought out by the Lakers.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, in an interview, also said that LeBron wants to compete for a championship, but he understands and respects the future plans of the Lakers.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 70 games in 2024-25 to rank in the top 22 in each category.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP award holder, and a 21-time All-Star, James entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is also heading towards Hall of Fame member Robert Parish's NBA record with 1,562 regular-season games and is 50 shy of the milestone.