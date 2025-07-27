Pakistan Shaheens opt to bowl first against PCC Select XI in third one-day

PCC Select XI's Hamza Shaikh plays a shot during the second match of the one-day series against the Pakistan Shaheens at The County Ground in Beckenham on July 25, 2025. — ECB

HOVE: Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and elected to bowl first against Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI in the third and final one-day match of the series on Sunday at the 1st Central County Ground.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens made five changes to their lineup, while the hosts made four alterations.

PCC Select XI: Luc Benkenstein (C), Will Smeed, Tom Lawes, Hamza Shaikh, Ollie Sykes, Rocky Flintoff, Thomas Rew (WK), Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison, Scott Currie, Mitchell Stanley.

Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Azan Awais, Muhammad Suleman, Saud Shakeel (C), Haider Ali, Mubbasir Khan, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mehran Mumtaz, Ubaid Shah, Musa Khan, Mir Hamza.

Head to Head:

The two teams have met twice in this series.

In the opening match, the Pakistan Shaheens secured a victory over the PCC Select XI, driven by half-centuries from Haider Ali and captain Saud Shakeel, along with a three-wicket haul from Maaz Sadaqat.

However, PCC Select XI bounced back in the second match, defeating the Shaheens by seven wickets to level the series 1-1.

Chasing a modest target of 153, PCC Select XI reached the total in just 26 overs, thanks to a match-winning knock by Hamza Shaikh, who remained unbeaten on 54 off 63 balls. Captain Luc Benkenstein supported with a composed 23 off 32 deliveries.

Form Guide:

Both teams will be eyeing a win to clinch the three-match one-day series after strong performances in the first two encounters, before heading into the two three-day matches.