Mikaeel Ali Baig shines with back-to-back titles in Jamaica ITF junior circuit

Pakistan's tennis star Mikaeel Ali Baig took part in the ITF Junior events in Montego Bay. - ITF

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising tennis star Mikaeel Ali Baig, just 15 years old, delivered a sensational performance at the ITF Junior events in Montego Bay, Jamaica, clinching two back-to-back singles titles along with a doubles crown over the past two weeks.

Baig began his winning streak by claiming the Week 1 singles title after a hard-fought three-set final against American Ross Johnson, overcoming him 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

He then teamed up with Johnson to secure the doubles title, defeating their opponents 6-3, 6-4.

Riding high on momentum, Baig continued his remarkable run in Week 2, where he captured another singles title by beating Canada’s Antoine Tardif 6-2, 7-6 in the final.

Despite trailing 2-5 in the second set, Baig mounted a spirited comeback, forcing a tiebreak and sealing it 7-3 to complete his championship double.

Throughout the two-week competition, Baig faced tough opponents from across the globe, including players from Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, the United States, Canada, France, the Caribbean, and India, all while competing under challenging summer conditions.

“This match demanded everything—physical endurance, mental sharpness, and heart,” Baig said after his latest win. “I had to dig deep, stay composed, and trust the work I’ve put in.”

With these victories, Baig now holds three ITF doubles titles and two singles titles, significantly boosting his international junior ranking.

He credited his family, coaches, and the Pakistan Tennis Federation for their continued support and extended special thanks to veteran tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Ace Tennis Academy for their mentorship and guidance.