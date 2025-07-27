Gibbs-White pens new deal with Forest, ends Spurs speculation

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their first goal with a shirt in support of their injured teammate Taiwo Awoniyi on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new long-term contract with the club, putting an end to recent speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Spurs were interested in activating a release clause in Gibbs-White’s previous contract. However, Forest officially announced on Saturday that the 24-year-old will be staying at the City Ground.

Gibbs-White, who joined Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022 in a deal worth up to £42.5 million, still had two years remaining on his original contract. His new deal is being hailed as a “record agreement” by the club.

Since his arrival, Gibbs-White has become an instrumental figure in Forest’s recent progress. He has scored 18 goals and provided 28 assists in 118 appearances for the Reds, earning admiration from fans and teammates alike.

"A central figure in Forest's Premier League resurgence and a fan favourite at the City Ground, Gibbs-White has underlined his long-term commitment to the club by agreeing to fresh terms," Forest said in a statement.

He was pivotal in Forest’s impressive campaign last season, helping them secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Gibbs-White said the club has felt like home from the start.

"I've felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my team-mates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable," Gibbs-White said.

Forest fans will be thrilled to see their star midfielder committing his future to the club as they prepare for another competitive season both domestically and in Europe.