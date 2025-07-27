Anna Kalinskaya defeats Emma Raducanu to reach Washington Open final

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in action during her second round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia's Anna Kalinskaya defeated British number one Emma Raducanu 6–4, 6–3 with a commanding performance to advance to the final of the Washington Open on Saturday.

Both players began strongly, but Kalinskaya secured the first break to take a 5–4 lead, marking the first time Raducanu had lost a set in the tournament.

The 25-year-old Russian maintained her momentum in the second set, exchanging early breaks before regaining control and closing out the match in straight sets.

Reflecting on her victory, Kalinskaya said she enjoyed playing against Raducanu and credited her aggressive strategy for the win.

"It was an interesting match. It's nice to play against Emma," world number 48 Kalinskaya said. "I'm proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan."

It is pertinent to mention that Kalinskaya will now aim for her first WTA 500 title in Sunday’s final, where she will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez overcame a stern challenge from Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, triumphing 6–7 (2), 7–6 (3), 7–6 (3) in a marathon semi-final that lasted three hours and 12 minutes.

Rybakina edged a tightly contested first set, clinching the tiebreak with two clutch return winners. Fernandez dropped her serve early in the second set but capitalised on Rybakina’s failure to serve out the match at 5–4, fighting back to level with a second-set tiebreak win.

In the final set, both players held serve throughout, but Fernandez grew in confidence during the decisive tiebreak to seal victory and reach her first final of the season.