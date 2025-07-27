Azharuddin questions India's inconsistent stance on playing Pakistan

The collage of photos shows former Indian captain Azharuddin (left), and India captain Rohit Sharma shaking hands with Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. – BCCI/AFP

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has called out the inconsistency in India’s cricketing ties with Pakistan, suggesting that if bilateral matches are not possible, India should also refrain from playing Pakistan in multilateral tournaments.

Azharuddin’s comments come ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, where India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off on September 14 in the UAE.

Depending on results, the two sides could potentially meet up to three times during the tournament.

“I always say that everything should happen, or if it does not happen, then it should not happen at all. If you're not playing bilateral matches, then you shouldn't play international events too — that's what I believe,” Azharuddin said.

India has not played a bilateral series against Pakistan since December 2012, when the latter visited for a limited-overs series. The two last met during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where India secured a six-wicket win.

More recently, the high-profile World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 group-stage clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston, was called off.

The WCL confirmed the cancellation through its official social media channels.

Reports suggest that several Indian players, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan, had objected to the participation of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, setting preconditions that eventually led to India’s withdrawal from the match.

Commenting on the ongoing debate surrounding India’s participation in matches against Pakistan, the 62-year-old drew a clear distinction between official tournaments and private leagues.

“This is a matter for the board and the government,” he said.

“The veterans' league is not official; it's not sanctioned by the ICC or the BCCI. It’s conducted privately. But the Asia Cup is a tournament governed by the ACC,” he clarified.