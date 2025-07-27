Oneil Cruz powers Pirates past Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz celebrates his two run home run in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at PNC Park on Jul 26, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Oneil Cruz’s towering 410-foot home run and a dominant pitching performance lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at PNC Park, leveling the three-game series.

Cruz launched his 17th homer of the season off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (9-6) in the second inning. The blast came after a fielding error by third baseman Eugenio Suárez allowed Tommy Pham to reach base, setting the stage for Cruz’s two-run shot.

On the mound, Pirates starter Andrew Heaney (5-9) turned in one of his strongest outings in recent weeks. The left-hander tossed five shutout innings, giving up only two hits while striking out four.

The Pirates bullpen was equally effective. Genesis Cabrera, Yohan Ramirez, Caleb Ferguson, and Dennis Santana each contributed a scoreless inning.

Closer David Bednar capped off the combined shutout with a perfect ninth, striking out two to earn his 16th save in as many opportunities.

The victory was a bounce-back performance for the Pirates, who had been shut out 1-0 in 11 innings by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Pittsburgh has now won four of its last five games, while Arizona has lost four of five and suffered just its fourth shutout of the season.

Despite the loss, Kelly—rumored to be on the trading block—delivered a solid outing. He allowed just one earned run over 6 2/3 innings, throwing 99 pitches, striking out three, and walking one.

Joey Bart led the Pirates with two hits. For Arizona, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Suárez, James McCann, and Ketel Marte each recorded a single.

The series finale is set for Sunday, with Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes scheduled to face Arizona ace Zac Gallen.