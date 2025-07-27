Former cricketer slams India’s 'double standards' on Pakistan matches

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has criticised India for what he perceives as a double standard in their approach to playing against Pakistan.

Kaneria took to social media platform 'X' and questioned why India withdrew from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash last week, citing patriotism, yet have agreed to face Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

“Indian players boycotted WCL and called it a national duty. But now Asia Cup vs Pakistan is just fine? If cricket with Pakistan is okay, then WCL should’ve been too. Stop using patriotism when it suits you. Let sport be sport, not propaganda," Kaneria tweeted.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is officially the host of the Asia Cup, the tournament is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of an agreement between India and Pakistan to play only at neutral venues until at least 2027, due to ongoing cross-border tensions.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, confirming that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 14 in the UAE.

This edition of the continental event will follow the T20 format, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament features eight teams split into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The event kicks off on September 9 with the curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the high-voltage clash against India two days later.

If both teams finish in the top two of their group, they are likely to meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21. The final is scheduled for September 28.

For the unversed, the much-anticipated WCL 2025 league-stage clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, slated for July 20 at Edgbaston, was officially called off.

The cancellation was confirmed via the WCL’s official social media channels.

Reports emerged prior to the announcement suggesting that several Indian players, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan, had raised objections to the inclusion—or even the presence—of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, setting conditions that ultimately led to India's withdrawal.

Meanwhile, in Saturday’s WCL action, India Champions suffered their second defeat as Australia Champions chased down a formidable 204-run target in the final over.

Pakistan Champions, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak by registering a 49-run victory over West Indies Champions—thanks to Kamran Akmal’s match-winning century and a clinical bowling display—placing them at the top of the points table.