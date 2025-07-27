Trevor Rogers shines as Orioles crush Colorado Rockies

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park on Jul 6, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Trevor Rogers delivered a masterclass on the mound, and the Orioles’ offense exploded in support, leading to an emphatic 18-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rogers was nearly untouchable, allowing just one hit across seven shutout innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked one in what was arguably his most commanding performance of the season.

Baltimore's bullpen kept the shutout intact, with Yaramil Hiraldo and Kade Strowd each pitching a scoreless inning to complete the two-hit gem.

The Orioles’ offense was just as impressive, racking up 17 hits and launching three home runs. Cedric Mullins blasted a three-run homer, Tyler O'Neill added a two-run shot, and Alex Jackson followed with a solo blast after Rogers exited.

Ryan O’Hearn contributed a pair of RBI singles, while Gunnar Henderson paced the team with three hits.

The scoring began in the first inning with an O’Hearn RBI single, and Baltimore continued to pile on with five more runs by the fourth inning—highlighted by O'Neill's second-inning homer, his fifth of the season, and Mullins’ 14th of the year in the fourth.

The game was blown wide open in the seventh when the Orioles erupted for nine runs. Henderson and Coby Mayo each delivered two-run doubles, and multi-hit performances came from Jackson Holliday, O’Hearn, Mullins, and O’Neill.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (4-14) struggled through four innings, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks. Colorado's only hit through the first eight innings came from Thairo Estrada in the second.

With the win, the Orioles improved to 3-6 since the All-Star break, while the Rockies fell to 3-5 during the same stretch.

Looking ahead, Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to start Sunday’s game for Baltimore, which could be his last appearance for the club ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Colorado will counter with left-hander Austin Gomber, making his eighth start of the season.