Green, Maxwell star as Australia edge past West Indies in fourth T20I

Australian batter Cameron Green plays a shot during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Basseterre on July 26, 2025. - AFP

BASSETERRE: Cameron Green’s composed unbeaten half-century and Glenn Maxwell’s all-round brilliance guided Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory over West Indies, sealing their fourth consecutive win in the T20I series at Warner Park.

Chasing a target of 206, Australia stumbled in the middle overs but managed to reach the target with four balls to spare, thanks to Green’s unbeaten 55 off 35 balls.

The chase had been set up by Josh Inglis, who smashed 51 off 30 deliveries, while Player of the Match Maxwell lit up the top order with a blistering 47 off just 18 balls.

West Indies briefly threatened to pull off an upset, largely due to an impressive spell from second-gamer Jediah Blades, who claimed 3/29 and triggered a collapse in the Australian middle order.

However, fielding errors once again proved costly for the hosts, with multiple dropped catches undoing their efforts.

In contrast, Australia’s fielding was sharp and decisive. Maxwell took two catches, including a stunning effort on the boundary where he combined with Green to deny Romario Shepherd a six. That moment highlighted the stark difference between the two sides in the field.

With Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David rested, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett stepped up effectively. Hardie claimed 2/24, while Bartlett picked up 2/39, including key wickets in the powerplay.

Nathan Ellis delivered another masterclass at the death, conceding just 21 runs from his four overs. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott shared five wickets between them to keep the West Indies batting in check.

Despite posting 200, West Indies became the first team in T20I history to do so without any batter scoring more than 34.

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 31 as the middle order struggled to convert starts. Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with quick cameos but failed to kick on, both falling to mis-timed shots.

Australia's catching was a standout feature, with Mitchell Owen pulling off a diving grab to dismiss Hetmyer, and Hardie benefiting from two outstanding catches—one a diving effort by Maxwell and the other a casual one-handed take off a drive from Roston Chase.

Romario Shepherd showed glimpses of promise with the bat, showcasing his power-hitting against Abbott to lift West Indies past 150 before the 15th over.

But his innings came to an end courtesy of a spectacular boundary catch from Maxwell, who leapt high to take a two-handed grab and smartly flicked the ball back to Green before tumbling over the rope.

Australia's death bowling was again clinical, giving away just 41 runs in the final five overs despite a lengthy rain delay that interrupted Ellis’ final over.

There was an early twist when Blades trapped Mitchell Marsh lbw for a duck in the first over. Marsh didn’t review the decision, although replays later showed the ball pitched outside leg stump.

Australia started cautiously, scoring just 12 runs in the first two overs. But Inglis soon shifted gears, cracking seven boundaries in the space of 11 balls.

He and Maxwell powered the side to 129 for 2 at the halfway mark. Maxwell smashed six sixes, including three in three balls, threatening Tim David’s newly set record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian.

However, Maxwell’s departure to a miscue off Akeal Hosein sparked a collapse. Blades dismissed Owen and Connolly in quick succession and should have added Hardie too, but missed a return catch after Hope had already spilled one down the leg side.

Green, however, remained calm under pressure. He brought up his third half-century of the series, finding boundaries whenever West Indies threatened to build pressure.

A late dropped catch by Rutherford at deep midwicket with just 11 needed sealed West Indies’ fate, as Green steered Australia home.