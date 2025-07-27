WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on participation in WCL 2025 knockout vs Pakistan

India Champions' opening batter Shikhar Dhawan spoke during the post-match conversation following their defeat against Australia Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match at Headingley, Leeds, on July 26, 2025. – X

India Champions’ opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has commented on the possibility of a high-stakes knockout clash against Pakistan Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, revealing whether he would take part in the much-anticipated encounter.

During a recent media interaction following India’s narrow defeat to Australia, Dhawan was asked about his potential participation should India meet Pakistan in the semifinals.

In a candid response, Dhawan dismissed the possibility.

“You’re asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn’t have asked it. And even if I didn’t play earlier, I still won’t play now,” Dhawan said.

It is pertinent to mention that the group-stage fixture between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston, was officially called off.

The announcement came via a statement on the WCL’s official social media platforms, confirming the cancellation of the marquee clash.

Prior to the announcement, reports surfaced that five Indian players had set strict conditions regarding their participation in the match.

According to sources, former Indian stars Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Dhawan expressed strong objections to the inclusion—or even the presence—of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

The players reportedly conveyed to the tournament organisers that they would not take the field if Afridi was part of the squad or present at the venue.

In tournament action, India suffered their second loss after Australia successfully chased down a formidable 204-run target in the final over.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Champions continued their dominant run, notching their third consecutive win by defeating the West Indies Champions by 49 runs.

Kamran Akmal’s match-winning century and a strong bowling performance led Pakistan to the top of the WCL 2025 points table.