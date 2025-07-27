Shubman Gill breaks Mohammad Yousuf’s long-standing Test record

The collage of photos shows India's Test captain Shubman Gill (left) and former Test batter Mohammad Yousuf. - AFP

MANCHESTER: India's Test captain Shubman Gill has etched his name into the history books by surpassing Mohammad Yousuf’s long-standing record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series in England.

Gill, who took over the captaincy on May 24, achieved the milestone during the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

He needed just 13 runs in the second innings to break Yousuf’s mark of 631 runs, which the Pakistani legend had scored in seven innings during the 2006 tour of England.

Most runs in a Test series in England (by Asian batter)

Player Country Year Matches Runs Best Score Shubman Gill India 2025 4 632* 269 Mohammad

Yousuf Pakistan 2006 4 631 202 Rahul Dravid India 2002 4 602 217 Virat Kohli India 2018 5 593 149 Sunil Gavaskar India 1979 4 542 221

Having already registered three centuries in his first two Tests as skipper, Shubman Gill’s stellar run continues.

If he scores at least 37 more runs in this innings, he will surpass Virat Kohli’s record of 655 runs — the most by an Indian captain in a Test series against England. Kohli had achieved the feat during the 2016 home series.

Meanwhile, the all-time record for the most runs in a Test series against England by an Asian batter belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 712 runs during the 2024 home series under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Shubman Gill has set a new benchmark by scoring the most runs by an Asian batter in a single Test series in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).

The 25-year-old Indian skipper has amassed an unbeaten 632 runs in the ongoing 2025 series in England, surpassing Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 631 during the 2006 tour.

Gill now leads an elite list that includes legends like Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. While Kohli’s 692 runs during the 2014–15 Australia tour remain the highest by an Asian in SENA conditions overall, Gill holds the record for the most in England.

At stumps on Day 4, India were 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs.

The unbeaten third-wicket partnership between Gill (87*) and KL Rahul (78*) stood at 174 runs, rescuing India from a disastrous start after Chris Woakes dismissed both openers for ducks in the very first over.

Earlier in the day, England resumed on 544/7. Jasprit Bumrah removed Liam Dawson early, but Ben Stokes (141) and Brydon Carse (47) stitched together a frustrating 93-run ninth-wicket stand.

Ravindra Jadeja eventually broke the resistance, finishing with figures of 4/143. Bumrah and Washington Sundar claimed two wickets each, while Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one apiece.

With the series and multiple records on the line, India will bank on Gill and Rahul to continue their resistance on the final day at Old Trafford.