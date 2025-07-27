Ben Stokes joins legends with all-round show in fourth India Test

England captain Ben Stokes salutes the crowd as he leaves the field after being dismissed for 141 runs during day four of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 26, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: England captain Ben Stokes joined an elite list of cricketing greats with a remarkable all-round performance in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford.

Stokes scored a commanding 141 — his first Test century in over two years — and picked up a five-wicket haul in the same match, putting England in a dominant position against India.

With this exceptional feat, Stokes became only the fourth English cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in a single Test, joining the legendary trio of Tony Greig, Ian Botham (who achieved the feat five times), and Gus Atkinson.

His 141-run innings, featuring 11 fours and three sixes, helped propel England to 669 all out — their fifth-highest total in Test history — giving them a massive 311-run first-innings lead.

Earlier, the English all-rounder had triggered India’s batting collapse with figures of 5 for 72, underlining his continued impact with the ball.

His all-round heroics also etched his name alongside the likes of Jacques Kallis and Garry Sobers, as he became just the third player in Test history to achieve the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Players with 7,000+ Runs & 200+ Wickets in Tests:

Garry Sobers – 8,032 runs & 235 wickets

Jacques Kallis – 13,289 runs & 292 wickets

Ben Stokes – 7,000* runs & 229 wickets*

Stokes resumed Day 4 on 77* and thrilled the Manchester crowd with his trademark aggression. His 14th Test century was celebrated emotionally — marked by a skyward gaze, clenched fist, and a crooked finger gesture in memory of his late father, Ged Stokes.

At stumps on Day 4, India were 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 174-run stand between Shubman Gill (87*) and KL Rahul (78*). Their fightback came after Chris Woakes dismissed both Indian openers for ducks in the very first over.

Earlier, England resumed from 544/7, but Jasprit Bumrah removed Liam Dawson early. However, Stokes (141) and Brydon Carse (47) frustrated India with a 93-run ninth-wicket partnership.

Ravindra Jadeja eventually ended the resistance, taking both wickets and finishing with figures of 4/143.

Washington Sundar and Bumrah picked up two wickets each, while Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj claimed one apiece. India will now bank on Rahul and Gill to erase the remaining deficit on the final day at Old Trafford.