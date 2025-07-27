Mohammad Kaif predicts another senior player’s exit from Test cricket

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrate with teammates after taking wicket during the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test match against England in Manchester on July 25, 2025. - AFP

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has sparked speculation over Jasprit Bumrah’s potential exit from Test cricket, suggesting the star pacer could soon follow veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin by stepping away from the longest format.

Bumrah appeared off-colour during the first innings of the ongoing Manchester Test against England, managing just one wicket while struggling with pace and consistency.

In a video shared on social media, Kaif highlighted Bumrah’s current physical struggles and hinted at a possible retirement from Test cricket.

“According to me, Bumrah may quit Test cricket in the near future. He is struggling with his body, and because of that, he may have to retire from the format. His speed was not visible in this match, and he is a very self-respecting person,” Kaif said in a video posted on social media.

The 44-year-old also highlighted the psychological aspect of Bumrah’s game, calling him a proud cricketer who holds himself to high standards.

“If he feels that he is not able to give 100 percent and is not able to take wickets, then he will himself step away from playing,” he added.

Kaif further pointed out that despite Bumrah’s dedication and passion, his fitness seems to be declining.

“There is the same passion and dedication, but he has lost fitness. His body isn’t supporting him. His ineffectiveness in the Test is a clear indication, I think, that he could face difficulties in the future,” he stated.

Reflecting on the recent departures of other senior Indian players, the former batter noted that fans might soon have to prepare for Bumrah’s absence from the red-ball game as well.

“First Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma), and Ashwin left. Now, I think fans should get used to seeing India without Bumrah,” he said.

In the Manchester Test, the right-arm pacer went wicketless across 23 overs on Days 2 and 3 before finally dismissing Jamie Smith at the start of his final spell on Day 4. He ended the day with figures of 1/80 in 24 overs.

Notably, he clocked over 140 kmph only once during the innings — a stark contrast to his previous performances at Headingley (80 deliveries above 140 kmph) and Lord’s (21 deliveries).

To make matters worse, Bumrah briefly suffered an injury scare after rolling his ankle while descending the dressing room stairs.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed concerns regarding Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after the conclusion of Day 3’s play. He confirmed Bumrah had suffered a minor injury but played down any major worries.

“Yeah, unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Booms rolled his ankle going down the stairs. And then Siraj also, I think, rolled his foot in one of the footholes. But they seem to be okay,” Morkel said at the post-day press conference.

With the fifth and final Test at The Oval starting on July 30, Bumrah’s participation remains uncertain. However, he is still India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 13 wickets at an average of 26.69.