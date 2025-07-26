Gill, Rahul keep India in hunt after England run riot

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of their fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 26, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 174-run partnership reduced India’s deficit to 137 runs on the penultimate day of the fourth Test against England here at Old Trafford on Saturday.

At the stumps on day four, India were 174/2 with Rahul and Gill unbeaten on 87 and 78, respectively.

The duo batted sensibly after Chris Woakes had reduced India to 0/2 by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in a sensational first over.

Rahul and Gill, both nearing centuries, will resume India’s second innings on the final day as the touring side still need 137 runs to nullify the deficit.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their first innings from 544/7 through skipper Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson, unbeaten on 77 and 21, respectively.

The pair could add 19 runs to their overnight partnership as Dawson was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over of the day. The returning all-rounder made 26 off 65 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Stokes was then joined by bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse in the middle, and the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers by adding 93 runs for the ninth-wicket stand.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja eventually broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Stokes in the 156th over after he scored 141 off 198 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and three sixes.

Jadeja struck again in his next over to dismiss Carse, who scored 47 off just 54 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

For India, Jadeja led the way with four wickets for 143 runs in 37.1 overs, followed by Washington Sundar and Bumrah with two each, while Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj made one scalp apiece.