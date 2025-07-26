ACC President Mohsin Naqvi backs Asia Cup 2025 to ‘build bridges’

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during its Annual General Meeting in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, expressed his hope for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup 2025 to ‘build bridges’ and celebrate ‘diversity’ of the region.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, set to be played in T20I format, will run from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after severe uncertainty due to a standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight teams, divided into two groups, with fierce rivals Pakistan and India placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The continental tournament will get underway with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Following the announcement of the highly-anticipated schedule, Naqvi, in an ACC-released statement, pinned high hopes on this year’s continental tournament, while also backing the UAE as the host, stating that the country ‘allows’ fans from across Asia to come together and mirror the region’s diversity.

"Hosting the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE allows fans from across Asia to come together in a setting that mirrors our region's incredible diversity,” Naqvi stated.

“When crowds gather to witness the tournament's unforgettable clashes, it will be a great reminder of cricket's power to build bridges," he added.

The ACC President further termed the inclusion of two teams an indication of the expansion of the sport both geographically and competitively.

"The ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup is the marquee event of Asian cricket, and we are proud to present an expanded platform this year," Naqvi continued.

"This year marks yet another milestone in ACC's journey and a noteworthy development for cricket in Asia. With the inclusion of additional teams in the tournament, we are witnessing the game's boundaries expand, both geographically and competitively. This will be the Asia Cup at its finest."