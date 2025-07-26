Kamran Akmal, pacers help Pakistan thump West Indies in WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions' Rumman Raees (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing West Indies Champions' Lendl Simmons during their WCL 2025 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27, 2025. — Livestream screengrab

LEEDS: Kamran Akmal’s swashbuckling century, coupled with a collective effort from pacers, led Pakistan Champions to a resounding 49-run victory over West Indies Champions in the 11th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Headingley on Saturday.

Set to chase a daunting 201-run target, the West Indies Champions could amass 151/7 in their 20 overs as none of their batters could replicate Akmal’s heroics with a big knock.

Chadwick Walton remained the top-scorer for West Indies with a 30-ball 42, followed by William Perkins and Dwayne Bravo with 30 each, while Ashley Nurse mustered 25.

Rumman Raees was the standout bowler for Pakistan Champions, courtesy of his ruthless opening spell, during which he took three wickets for just four runs in three overs.

He was adequately supported by Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir, who picked up two wickets each.



The 49-run victory powered Pakistan Champions to the top of the WCL 2025 standings as they now have seven points after four matches, while West Indies Champions remained fourth with two points after as many games.

Opting to bat first, the last edition’s runners-up accumulated 200/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a flying start to their innings, with their opening pair of Akmal and Sharjeel Khan putting together 65 runs until the latter was removed by Kieron Pollard in the seventh over.

Sharjeel scored 21 off 14 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

Akmal then knitted a one-sided 73-run partnership for the second with Sohaib Maqsood, who made 17 off 13 balls before falling victim to Dave Mohammed in the 14th over.

The wicketkeeper batter was then involved in a 29-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Mohammad Hafeez, during which he also brought up his century.

Akmal was eventually dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 17th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Champions with 113 off 62 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and five sixes.

His dismissal halted the flow of runs for Pakistan Champions as skipper Hafeez and pinch-hitter Asif Ali could add 22 runs off 17 deliveries until the former was cleaned up by Ashley Nurse on the first delivery of the final over.

Hafeez made 23 off 18 deliveries with the help of two boundaries, while Asif Ali remained unbeaten with a run-a-ball 10.

For West Indies Champions, Pollard, Mohammed, Bravo and Nurse took one wicket apiece.