Australia thump India in high-scoring WCL 2025 contest

Australia Champions' players celebrate a dismissal during their WCL 2025 match against India Champions at Headingley in Leeds on July 26, 2025. — Instagram/worldchampionshipoflegends

LEEDS: Callum Ferguson’s 38-ball 70 eclipsed Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 91 as Australia Champions beat India Champions by four wickets in the high-scoring 10th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Headingley on Saturday.

Put into bat first, India racked up a massive total of 203/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan.

India had a decent start to their innings, with Dhawan and Robin Uthappa putting together 57 runs in five overs.

The opening stand culminated on the first delivery of the sixth over when Dan Christian got rid of Uthappa, who scored 37 off 21 deliveries with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

Christian struck again in the sixth over as he dismissed Ambati Rayadu for a two-ball duck, reducing India Champions to 57/2.

Following the back-to-back blows, Dhawan put together a one-sided 34-run partnership for the third wicket with Suresh Raina, who made a run-a-ball 11 before falling victim to Brett Lee in the 11th over.

Darcy Short inflicted another blow to India Champions in the 13th over when he dismissed Yuvraj Singh (three) to bring the total down to 103/4 in 12.2 overs.

Dhawan then received ample support at the other end in the form of Pathan, and the duo partnered strongly to add an unbeaten 100-run partnership, taking India’s total past the 200-run mark.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for India with a 60-ball 91, laced with 12 fours and a six, while Pathan smashed three fours and four sixes on his way to a 23-ball 52.

Christian was the standout bowler for Australia Champions, picking up two wickets for 34 runs in his four overs, while Lee and Short chipped in with one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 204-run target, Australia Champions comfortably knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery with four wickets in hand.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Callum Ferguson, who top-scored with a swashbuckling 70 not out from 38 deliveries, which featured five fours and four sixes.

Besides him, Christian (39), Chris Lynn (25) and Short (20) made notable contributions in the run chase.

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for India Champions, taking three wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, followed by Harbhajan Singh with two, while Vinay Kumar made one scalp.

The four-wicket victory lifted Australia Champions to second in the WCL 2025 standings with five points in three matches, while India Champions remained at the bottom with one point after as many games.