WCL 2025: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against West Indies

Pakistan Champions' Shoaib Malik (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their World Championship of Legends semi-final against the West Indies at The County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

LEEDS: Pakistan Champions have won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies Champions in the 11th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz and Sohaib Maqsood.

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle(c), Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton(w), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Sulieman Benn and Dave Mohammed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and West Indies Champions have faced each other twice in the tournament's history, with the Green Shirts boasting a perfect 2-0 record.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 29 runs in their league-stage fixture, while securing a 20-run victory in the semi-final.

Form Guide:

Pakistan and West Indies enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the green shirts are unbeaten in the tournament with two victories in three matches and thus have five points, which put them third in the standings.

West Indies, on the other hand, could win only one out of their three matches and are placed fourth with two points.