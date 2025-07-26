New Zealand edge South Africa to win T20I tri-series

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (centre) celebrates with teammates during the T20I tri-series final against South Africa at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 26, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Experienced pacer Matt Henry successfully defended seven runs in the last over to power New Zealand to Zimbabwe-hosted T20I tri-series glory with a thrilling three-run victory over South Africa in the final here at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Set to chase 181, South Africa could accumulate 177/6 in their 20 overs despite opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s anchoring half-century and Dewald Brevis’s blistering cameo.

The Proteas had a flamboyant start to the run chase as Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks put together 92 runs inside the first 10 overs.

Michael Bracewell broke the opening stand on the fourth delivery of the 10th over by dismissing Pretorius, who remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 51 off 35 deliveries, laced with five fours and two sixes.

His opening partner Hendricks was then involved in a brief 24-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Rassie van der Dussen until eventually falling victim to Zakary Foulkes in the 13th over after scoring 37 off 31 deliveries with the help of four sixes.

South Africa then lost two more wickets on successive deliveries and consequently slipped to 131/4 in 15.1 overs, needing a further 50 runs in 29 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Brevis kept South Africa in the hunt with a blistering cameo and brought the equation down to seven required off the final over.

The right-handed batter, however, had an untimely end to his knock as he fell victim to Henry on the second delivery of the decisive over. He scored 31 off 16 deliveries, laced with one four and three sixes.

His dismissal fuelled Henry with momentum as he conceded just three runs on the next two deliveries before removing George Linde (10) on the penultimate ball.

South Africa then needed four off the final delivery with Senuran Muthusamy on strike, and Henry managed to deceive the number eight batter with a slower ball to seal a sensational victory for New Zealand.

Matt Henry was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking two wickets for 19 runs in his four overs, while Jacob Duffy, Foulkes, Adam Milne and Bracewell took one apiece.



For his match-winning bowling performance, Henry was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Put into bat first, New Zealand registered a formidable total of 180/5 on the board, courtesy of their top order.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra jointly led the batting charge for New Zealand, scoring 47 each, while opener Tim Seifert made a 28-ball 30.

Daryl Mitchell (16) and Michael Bracewell (15) added valuable runs at the backend with brisk cameos.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets, while Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka and Senuran Muthusamy made one scalp apiece.