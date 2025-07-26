Second batch of Pakistan squad travels to Lauderhill for West Indies series

This picture shows Pakistan cricketers Hussain Talat (right) and Mohammad Haris departing for Lauderhill from Dhaka on July 26, 2025. — PCB

DHAKA: The second batch of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies has departed from here to Lauderhill via Dubai.

According to the details, the second contingent of the Pakistan squad that left for Lauderhill includes Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, accompanied by the coaching and support staff.

Meanwhile, the first group, comprising T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, alongside Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, had already begun their journey on Friday.

Emerging pacers Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza and Abbas Afridi, who failed to retain their spots in the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, have returned to Pakistan from Dhaka.

Notably, Pakistan will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, with matches scheduled to be played on July 31, August 2 and 3 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the T20I squad, which was bolstered by the return of key fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

After T20Is, the two teams will also lock horns in a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on August 8, 10 and 12.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the 16-member ODI squad, which features only one uncapped player, Hasan Nawaz.

Senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recalled to bolster the squad for the 50-over format.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Series schedule:

31 July – First T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

2 Aug – Second T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

3 Aug – Third T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

8 Aug – First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

10 Aug – Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

12 Aug – Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago