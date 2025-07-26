Jasprit Bumrah bags unwanted record during fourth England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the fourth day of their fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 26, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday, registered a major unwanted milestone during the fourth Test of the five-match series against England, underway here at Old Trafford.

Bumrah, playing his 48th Test for India, was dominated by the England batters and thus conceded more than a hundred runs in an innings for the first time in his career.

The right-arm pacer took two wickets for 112 runs in his 32 overs, surpassing his previous most expensive figures of 4/99, which came against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

The ongoing fixture also marked the second instance of Bumrah bowling more than 30 overs in an innings. The other such occurrence also came against England in 2021 when he bowled 36 overs in Chennai.

Jasprit Bumrah's forgetful outing with the ball translated into India’s struggles as they conceded more than 600 runs in a Test innings for the first time in 11 years as captain Ben Stokes’s 141-run knock powered England to a mammoth 669.

The last time India conceded more than 600 runs in a Test innings came in 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington, courtesy of Brendon McCullum’s triple century, coupled with centuries from BJ Watling (124) and Jimmy Neesham (137*).

As a result, the home side have taken control of the Manchester Test as they secured a hefty first-innings lead of 311 runs.

Leading the way for the home side were experienced batter Joe Root, who remained the top-scorer with a record-shattering 150, followed by skipper Stokes with 141.

Right-arm pacer Chris Woakes further added to India’s woes as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, both ducks, in the first over of their second innings.

When this story was filed, the touring side were 36/2 in 12 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul unbeaten on 26 and nine, respectively.