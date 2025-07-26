Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (center) poses with a trophy after winning the sprint race alongside second place McLaren's Oscar Piastri and third place McLaren's Lando Norris on July 26, 2025. — Reuters

STAVELOT: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix sprint for Red Bull under the supervision of Laurent Mekies here at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

McLaren's championship leader, Oscar Piastri, finished second along with his teammate Lando Norris, who is behind Piastri with just nine points and ended in third place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stood fourth, followed by Haas's Esteban Ocon and Williams' Carlos Sainz at fifth and sixth, respectively.

Reflecting on his triumph, Verstappen termed it 'tough' to keep his opponents behind in a 'cat and mouse' race, but emphasised that it was a great result for his team despite the lockup in the last corner.

"I knew of course it was going to be very tough to keep them behind. So it's just playing like cat and mouse, DRS, battery usage," Verstappen said.

"The whole race was within seven tenths, so I couldn't afford to make big mistakes. I had one tiny lockup in the last corner, but apart from that it was, for us, a great result to keep them behind," he added.

The Dutch also claimed pushing limits on a track, for which he described tyre management as essential, by going 15 laps without changing his vehicle's leather.

"You have to drive over the limit of what's possible. Tyre management goes out of the window. I did 15 qualifying laps to keep them behind on a track where tyre management is important."

Verstappen's victory marked a winning start for Red Bull under new team principal Laurent Mekies.