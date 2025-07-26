ACC president Mohsin Naqvi announces dates for Asia Cup 2025

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) bowls as Pakistan's Babar Azam stands at the non-striker's end during the Asia Cup Super Four match between the arch-rivals in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the dates and venue for the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, confirming that the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Naqvi shared the update through his official account on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the tournament window and stating that the detailed match schedule will be released at a later date.

"I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th," he wrote.

"We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed Schedule will be out soon."

For the unversed, as reported earlier, the tournament will feature eight teams, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, UAE and Oman.

A total of 19 matches will be played, including the final, which is scheduled for the last Sunday of September.

India and Pakistan are expected to be placed in the same group, raising the prospect of up to three high profile clashes, one in the group stage, another in the Super Four, and possibly in the final. The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format.

Earlier in May, rumours surfaced that India might skip the Asia Cup 2025, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly denied such claims.

More recently, a promotional poster for the tournament featuring only India and Sri Lanka began circulating on social media, raising eyebrows over the absence of Pakistan and fueling speculations about their participation, particularly due to the strained political ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Given the agreement reached between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year, which limits their bilateral encounters to only neutral ICC or ACC tournaments, it is clear that a potential India vs Pakistan clash will not be played on Indian soil.