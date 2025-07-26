England suffer major setback as key player doubtful for Euro 2025 final

Italy's Elisabetta Oliviero in action with England's Lauren James(right) on July 22, 2025. — Reuters

England striker Lauren James remained a major doubt for Sunday’s UEFA women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain after sustaining an ankle injury during the semi-final win over Italy, head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed on Friday.

James picked up the injury just before halftime on Tuesday and was seen applying ice to her ankle while sitting in the dugout for the remainder of the match.

Speaking at a press conference, Wiegman admitted the team faces an anxious wait on James’ fitness, emphasising her importance to the squad.

"She's still recovering. She's doing some work on the pitch, and we have two more days, so we're going to give her time. We don't know yet if she'll be ready, but the goal is to have all 23 players available for Sunday," Wiegman said.

The 23-year-old forward has been instrumental in England’s Euro campaign, scoring 33 goals in her international career and playing a pivotal role in the 4-0 group stage victory over the Netherlands.

England will hope James can recover in time as they aim to secure European glory against reigning champions Spain in Switzerland on Sunday.

Midfielder Georgia Stanway highlighted James’ impact on the pitch, praising her ability to change games.

"You give LJ the ball, and you know she's going to run through everybody and try to get her shot off," Stanway said.

James’ potential absence would be a significant setback for England. She has earned several accolades, including the London Football awards women’s young player of the year in 2023 and the North-West Football awards women’s rising star in 2020.