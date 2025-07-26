Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas slams MLS over Messi suspension

An undated picture of Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas (left) and Lionel Messi. — AFP

MIAMI: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas voiced his strong disapproval on Friday after Major League Soccer (MLS) imposed a one match suspension on Lionel Messi for failing to appear in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game earlier this week.

Under MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star event must participate unless excused beforehand. Messi and teammate Jordi Alba missed the game, resulting in both being ruled out of Inter Miami’s upcoming fixture against FC Cincinnati, a decision that Mas labeled as harsh and counterproductive.

Speaking to reporters, Mas said the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was left ‘extremely upset’ by the ruling, describing it as a situation that could impact players’ confidence in the league’s policies.

“He's very upset, extremely upset today, as expected. I'm hopeful it doesn't have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players' perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely, no doubt,” Mas stated.

Mas explained that Messi and Alba had been fully committed to competing in Inter Miami’s upcoming matches, particularly Saturday’s crucial game against Cincinnati, which could influence playoff positioning.

“They want to compete. They want to play games. That’s what they’re here for: to play and win. They understand the magnitude of (Saturday) night’s game,” he said.

The Inter Miami co-owner criticised the policy, arguing that penalizing players for missing what is essentially an exhibition match is ‘draconian’ and contrary to the spirit of competition.

“The reaction was exactly what you would expect from two highly competitive players,” Mas continued.

“They don’t understand the decision, why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension. The rule is what it is, but they don’t understand it. Frankly, the punishment for the rule is excessive,” he concluded.