'I don’t play for records,' says Tim David after historic T20I ton

Australia batter Tim David kisses his helmet after scoring a historic, record-breaking century against West Indies in the third T20I at Basseterre on July 25, 2025. — ICC

BASSETERRE: Australia batter Tim David described his record-breaking century in the third T20I against the West Indies as a dream come true, while emphasizing that he never plays for records.

Speaking after the match, David admitted he was unaware of the milestone during his innings and never expected to reach three figures.

“I don't play for records, but I honestly didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to score a hundred,” David said.

“It’s every childhood dream to score a hundred for Australia, so that was definitely in the back of my mind.”

The 29-year-old acknowledged that scoring a T20I century was unfamiliar territory, adding that he leaned on teammate Mitch Owen’s support during the chase.

“The position I’ve been playing, I’ve played a lot of T20 matches and never scored a 100, so it was a little foreign for me. I’m just really thankful I had Mitch Owen out there, who’s scored a couple recently. His experience really helped me through.”

David credited his preparation and mental approach for his success, emphasising timing over sheer power.

“I practice it a lot and over the past six months, the work has paid off. It’s about shot selection and not actually trying to hit it too hard.

"Tonight felt like I wasn’t forcing it, and that probably gave me the best chance to clear the ropes consistently,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that David delivered a breathtaking display of power hitting on Friday, smashing an unbeaten 102 off just 37 balls to create history in the third T20I against West Indies.

His explosive innings, featuring 11 sixes and six fours, not only powered Australia to a dominant win but also set a new record for the fastest T20I century by an Australian, surpassing Josh Inglis’ 43-ball ton against Scotland last year.

Chasing 215 for victory, David walked in at 61/3 in the sixth over and completely turned the game on its head. Australia chased down the target with 23 balls to spare, sealing the series 3-0 with two matches still remaining.