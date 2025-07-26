Raducanu thumps Sakkari to book Washington semifinal spot

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her third round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Emma Raducanu secured her biggest semifinal appearance since winning the 2021 US Open, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last four of the Washington Open on Friday.

Both players battled sweltering conditions, with Raducanu requiring a medical timeout before staging an impressive comeback.

After trailing 5-2 in the second set, the Briton reeled off five consecutive games to seal the straight-sets victory.

Speaking after the match, Raducanu admitted the heat posed a major challenge and described the contest as one of the toughest she has played in such conditions.

"I would like to say I'm pretty good in the heat, for the most part, but I was really struggling today," said Raducanu, who was just 18 when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

"It was one of the toughest matches, conditions-wise, I have ever played in. Those points in the second set, I was getting a bit wobbly. I'm just happy I could close it out, and it was in two sets."

The victory continues Raducanu’s resurgence, which also saw her reclaim the British number one ranking after a stunning straight-sets win over Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez, who finished runner-up to Raducanu at Flushing Meadows four years ago, also booked a semifinal berth after beating qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.

Raducanu will now face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in Saturday's semifinal. Kalinskaya advanced by overcoming fourth seed Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-5.