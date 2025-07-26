Manchester United manager leaves door open for exiled players’ return

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on May 30, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on Friday indicated that he is prepared to reintegrate the club’s exiled players into the first team setup if suitable transfer offers do not arrive before the summer window closes.

The players currently training away from the main squad include Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

These experienced stars were left out of United’s pre-season group as Amorim and the management explore restructuring options for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking ahead of United’s pre-season clash against West Ham United on Saturday, Amorim stressed that the door remains open for the players to return should their futures remain unresolved.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team and others clearly want a new challenge,” Amorim said.

“We are giving them time to think and decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join because they are our players.”

Amorim acknowledged the competitive nature of the squad, pointing out that any returning players would face intense competition for places.

He also reminded them of the stakes involved, particularly with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

“I’m ready to welcome them back. There will be more competition, which is good for us. If you want to play in the World Cup next year, you need to play regularly,” Amorim added.

Amorim also expressed satisfaction with his current roster but admitted that clarity on outgoing transfers will help shape final decisions.

“For me, that’s perfect because I will have more options. If they have to fight each other for places, that only makes the team stronger,” he concluded.