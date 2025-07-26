When will Asia Cup 2025 schedule be announced?

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — ACC

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be announced within the next 24 to 48 hours, Indian media reported on Saturday.

The development follows a recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka, which was overshadowed by tensions involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to a report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the designated host of the continental championship, was assigned the responsibility of finalising the schedule during the meeting.

Sources suggest the schedule may be released in phases, partially on Saturday and the remainder on Monday, although a complete announcement over the weekend remains possible.

The Asia Cup is expected to take place from September 10 to 28, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates tipped as host venues.

The BCCI is currently giving final touches to the draft schedule while resolving commercial formalities. While minor date adjustments are possible, the overall window in mid-to-late September is expected to remain unchanged.

As reported earlier, the tournament will feature eight teams, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, UAE and Oman.

A total of 19 matches will be played, including the final, which is scheduled for the last Sunday of September.

India and Pakistan are expected to be placed in the same group, raising the prospect of up to three high profile clashes, one in the group stage, another in the Super Four, and possibly in the final. The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format.

Earlier in May, rumours surfaced that India might skip the Asia Cup 2025, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly denied such claims.

More recently, a promotional poster for the tournament featuring only India and Sri Lanka began circulating on social media, raising eyebrows over the absence of Pakistan and fueling speculations about their participation, particularly due to the strained political ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Given the agreement reached between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year, which limits their bilateral encounters to only neutral ICC or ACC tournaments, it is clear that a potential India vs Pakistan clash will not be played on Indian soil.