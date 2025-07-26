Pakistan beat Turkiye to book round of 16 spot in U19 Volleyball World Championship

Pakistani players attempt to spike the ball over the net during their match against Turkiye in the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's under-19 volleyball team maintained their perfect record at the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Turkiye in their Pool A encounter in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The Pakistani side delivered another dominant performance, winning the match in straight sets 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 to extend their winning streak to three consecutive games in the tournament.

The victory has also confirmed Pakistan's position in the round of 16 as they continue their impressive run without dropping a single set in the competition so far.

Team captain Yahya led from the front with 14 points, including 13 from attacks, while Saud emerged as the match's top scorer with 16 points to his name.

Ajmal and Muhtad also made valuable contributions with seven and five points respectively, showcasing the team's balanced attacking approach.

Pakistan's superiority was evident across all key statistical categories. They outscored their opponents 42-34 in attack points, dominated at the net with 10 block points to Turkiye's six and maintained better service efficiency with two aces.

The defensive effort was equally impressive, with the team recording 58 digs and maintaining a great reception success rate. The comprehensive nature of the win was reflected in the final tally of 75 total points against Turkiye's 55.

With this result, Pakistan remains atop Pool A and will look to continue their winning ways when they face Puerto Rico in their next group stage match on Monday.

The team's consistent performances have made them one of the standout sides in the tournament, with their blend of attacking firepower and defensive solidity proving too much for opponents to handle thus far.