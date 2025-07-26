Chicago White Sox stun Cubs with dominant victory in MLB

Chicago White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser (57) delivers during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field on Jul 25, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: The Chicago White Sox delivered an offensive masterclass, racking up 18 hits and four home runs in a commanding 12-5 win over the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

Adrian Houser (6-2) provided a steady performance on the mound, allowing three runs over six 2/3 innings while striking out three to earn his fourth consecutive victory. With this win, the White Sox have now claimed six victories in their last seven games.

The South Siders wasted no time attacking Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (7-4), who endured one of the toughest outings of his MLB career.

The left-hander surrendered seven runs on 12 hits in just over three innings, matching the shortest start of his major league career.

Lenyn Sosa’s two-run single sparked a three-run first inning for the White Sox, and the power surge continued with solo shots from Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman.

Slater opened the fourth inning with a homer and finished the night with two hits, three runs and an RBI. Meidroth chipped in with three hits and three runs, while catcher Edgar Quero stayed hot, going four for five with a double.

Montgomery’s blast marked his third straight game with a home run, giving him seven RBIs in that span.

The Cubs managed nine hits in the loss, highlighted by Reese McGuire’s three run homer in the seventh and an RBI single in the ninth. Vidal Brujan added three hits for the North Siders.

White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. missed the contest with a sore adductor but had extended his hitting streak to nine games on Thursday.

The series continues Saturday, with Cubs’ Cade Horton set to face White Sox starter Aaron Civale.