Tovar powers Colorado past Baltimore in thrilling MLB clash

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar rounds the bases on a solo home run in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on Jul 23, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Ezequiel Tovar blasted a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning as the Colorado Rockies edged past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in a thrilling MLB contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday night.

Tovar’s solo shot off Andrew Kittredge (1-2) broke a tense 5-5 tie and capped an impressive comeback for the Rockies, who have now extended their winning streak to three games, only their third such stretch of the season.

The victory showcased resilience from a team in the midst of a rebuilding phase. Colorado found itself in early trouble, trailing 4-0 after just two innings as starter Kyle Freeland surrendered four solo home runs.

The Baltimore went deep with Jordan Westburg, Tyler O’Neill, Coby Mayo and Alex Jackson all clearing the fences early. Despite the shaky start, Freeland regained composure, finishing six innings while allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four.

The Rockies began their fightback in the third inning when Mickey Moniak launched a solo homer. Thairo Estrada narrowed the gap further with a two-run blast in the fourth.

The rally continued in the fifth as Hunter Goodman tied the game with an RBI double, followed by a go-ahead single from rookie Jordan Beck to make it 5-4.

Baltimore responded in the seventh when Jackson Holliday, who had three hits on the night, delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to level the score at 5-5.

However, Tovar’s decisive homer in the eighth restored Colorado’s lead. Reliever Jake Bird (4-1) secured the win despite giving up the tying run earlier. Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed five runs over six innings, striking out five.

Adding to the day’s drama, Colorado made headlines earlier on Friday by trading veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees for two minor league prospects, signaling the club’s ongoing commitment to rebuilding.

The series continues Saturday with Trevor Rogers set to pitch for Baltimore against Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela.