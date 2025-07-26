Ricky Ponting hails Root’s consistency, predicts record breaking career

Joe Root (left) of England celebrates reaching his century during Day Three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. While on the right side Ricky Ponting looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Mumbai. — AFP/ICC

MANCHESTER: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said on Friday that England’s Joe Root is on track to surpass his career Test run tally during day three of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.

Speaking to British media after day three of play, Ponting heaped praise on Root’s career, highlighting his transformation into one of the most consistent Test batters.

“If he keeps going on like this, that could very well happen today. It’s a great day for batting and what a remarkable career it's been for Joe," he said.

"How he's transformed from someone who struggled to convert fifties into hundreds to now making big scores consistently. Just looking at some of the numbers, 37 Test hundreds, over 13,000 runs, what an amazing career to date.”

Ponting further suggested that Root still has plenty left in the tank and could even challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921 Test runs if he maintains his form and fitness.

“There's still a fair bit to go. What is he, 35? Doesn’t look like his passion for the game is going anywhere. His run-scoring appetite has probably gone up over the years. Can he chase down Sachin? Let’s see. He might as well do that,” Ponting added.

It is pertinent to mention that England's star batter Joe Root etched his name into cricketing history with a magnificent unbeaten century on day three of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, breaking multiple long-standing records along the way.

Root reached the landmark of 120 not out during England’s response to India’s first-innings total of 358, surpassing Australia’s Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

The right-handed batter now stands at 13,379 Test runs, trailing only India’s legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the chart with 15,921 runs.

The 34-year-old walked in during the 39th over with England comfortably placed at 197/2, thanks to a strong start from the openers.

He then anchored the innings through the end of day two and resumed his brilliance on day three, guiding England into a commanding position.

During his innings, Root leapfrogged several cricketing greats. In quick succession during the 57th and 58th overs, he went past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), before finally overtaking Ponting in the 101st over.

The century marked Root’s second of the series and the 38th of his Test career, drawing him level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most Test hundreds.

Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51) now sit ahead of him in that elite category.

Adding another feather to his cap, Root also crossed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue and placing England firmly in control of the Test match.