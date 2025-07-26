Star India batter announces retirement from from all forms of cricket

India’s Veda Krishnamurthy (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur pose for a picture during a UNICEF event in Bengaluru on March 14, 2016. — ICC

Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Saturday announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a decade-long career that saw her feature in two World Cup finals.

The 32-year-old confirmed the decision through an emotional note on social media on Friday.

“A small-town girl with big dreams. That’s how it all started in Kadur,” Veda wrote.

“Cricket gave me so much more than just a career. It gave me a sense of who I am. It taught me how to fight, how to fall, and how to keep showing up. Today, with a full heart, I’m calling time on this chapter.”

In her farewell note, Veda expressed gratitude to her family, coaches, teammates and the BCCI, while recalling the honor of captaining Karnataka and Railways.

“Those teams shaped me, challenged me, and gave me space to lead with heart. And India, nothing compares to the feeling of wearing that jersey,” she wrote.

Veda said she is ready to contribute to the game in any capacity.

“This game gave me everything. Now it’s time to give back. Whatever the role, whatever the way, I’m here for the game. I truly believe this second innings will be just as meaningful.”

Veda represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 runs in the 50-over format and 875 runs in T20Is.

She last played for India in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the MCG, while her last ODI appearance came in April 2018 against England.

Veda also hold the joint record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Women’s T20Is.

Veda was a key part of India’s squad that reached the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup final and the 2020 T20 World Cup final, two tournaments that significantly boosted the profile of women’s cricket in India.

After being left out of the national team post-2020, Veda transitioned into commentary and broadcasting.

She also featured in the Women’s Premier League, representing Gujarat Giants in 2024, and played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2017-18.