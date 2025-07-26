Morne Morkel explains Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion from India’s XI during England tour

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root as India win the 5th Test Match between India and England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Dharamsala, India. - AFP

MANCHESTER: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday admitted that team selection during the ongoing Test series has been heavily influenced by the need for batting depth, even as questions grow over the continued exclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking to the press conference after the third day’s play, Morkel acknowledged that Kuldeep, regarded as a world-class strike bowler, has been in excellent form.

“I think it’s about finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and make the batting line-up a little bit longer and stronger,” Morkel said.

“Kuldeep is world-class and bowling really well at the moment, so we’re trying our best to find ways for him to get in. Unfortunately, balancing that with batting throws things out a little.”

Morkel defended the approach, citing the importance of posting big first-innings totals.

“At the end of the day, you need runs on the board, especially against England and the way they play,” Morkel said.

“We’ve given extra batting protection to get totals of 400-plus. The wickets have been dry and spinning a bit, which brings Washington and Jadeja into the game, but consistent runs from the top six are what we want before we bring a guy like Kuldeep in.”

When asked why India did not consider using more strike bowlers to reduce the burden on batters, Morkel admitted it was part of internal discussions.

“There’s always the option of going with quicks and your six best batsmen. Those discussions happen,” he said.

“But so far, the guys playing have done a good job. We were close at Lord’s and had a great Test at Edgbaston. Apart from yesterday’s bowling performance, we’ve played good cricket.”

Morkel conceded there had been a noticeable drop in bowling speeds and energy on the second day, which allowed England to dominate.

“On flat surfaces, you need extra energy behind the ball to create opportunities,” he said.

“The workloads of guys like Siraj have been heavy. For someone like Anshul Kamboj, this is his first Test, so we are developing a strong fast-bowling unit. The effort has been there, but yes, we need more zip on the ball,” he concluded.