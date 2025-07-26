PSB, PNF clash over alleged false claims about Asian Youth Netball performance

Pakistan's victorious team poses with the national flag after defeating the Maldives in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Plate Championship 2025, held in Jeonju, South Korea on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: The ongoing conflict between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has escalated after the PSB issued a show-cause notice, accusing the PNF of ignoring an earlier directive to explain its alleged false claims regarding the national team’s performance in the Asian Youth Netball Championship.

The PNF, however, insists it had already submitted its response, sharing screenshots with the media of its earlier emails to the PSB, setting the stage for a dispute over the matter.

The controversy began after the PNF wrote to the PSB following Pakistan’s remarkable performance in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship.

The PSB alleges that the PNF misled the board and other authorities by creating the impression that Pakistan had won the championship and a gold medal.

According to the PSB, official records show the team placed sixth and the federation’s misleading statements were used to seek cash awards under the national sports policy.

In its July 25 notice, the PSB gave the PNF seven days to justify why it should not face a one-million-rupee fine for the alleged misrepresentation.

However, the PNF maintained it never misled the public, clarifying that it had only celebrated the team’s win in the plate division, a secondary tier of the tournament.

Federation officials say they emailed their explanation to the PSB on July 16 and accuse the board of disregarding their response.

The PNF has also shared screenshots of its previous emails to the PSB with the media. The PSB, however, has questioned the authenticity of those screenshots.

"The Pakistan Sports Board on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the Pakistan Netball Federation for failing to respond within the stipulated time. As of 4:30 PM on July 25, no response was received from the federation via email or postal service," said a PSB spokesperson.

"The Netball Federation has circulated screenshots of a draft email through media sources.

"However, these screenshots appear to be from before the email was actually sent. A validly sent email typically includes a timestamp with the date and time," the spokesperson added.