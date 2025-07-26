David’s record breaking ton powers Australia to win over West Indies in third T20I

Australia’s Tim David celebrates after defeating West Indies in the third T20I at Basseterre on July 25, 2025. — X/@academy_dinda

BASSETERRE: Tim David produced a sensational display of power-hitting as Australia defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third T20 International here at Basseterre on Friday, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a daunting target of 215, Australia reached the finish line in just 16.1 overs, thanks to David’s record-breaking knock of 102 not out off 37 balls.

His innings, studded with six fours and 11 towering sixes, not only secured victory but also rewrote the record books for Australia in T20 internationals.

David smashed the fastest T20I half-century by an Australian in just 16 balls, eclipsing Marcus Stoinis’ record of 17 deliveries.

He then went on to complete his maiden T20I century in just 37 balls, breaking Josh Inglis’ previous mark of 43 balls. His incredible performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, Australia opted to bowl first, but the West Indies made full use of the batting-friendly conditions.

Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a magnificent 102 off 57 deliveries, hitting eight fours and six sixes.

Opener Brandon King provided solid support with a well-made 62 as the hosts posted an imposing total of 214 for four.

In reply, the Australian chase was relentless. Alongside David’s heroics, Mitchell Owen chipped in with a rapid 36 off 16 balls, remaining unbeaten as Australia sealed the win with 23 balls to spare.

With the series already decided, the remaining two matches will be played on July 27 and 29., offering the West Indies a chance to restore pride after a crushing defeat.