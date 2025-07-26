MLS suspends Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba of Inter Miami; here's why

An undated photo of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (left) and Jordi Alba. — AFP

NEW YORK: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended for one game after skipping the MLS All-Star Game without prior approval, the league said in a statement on Friday.

According to Major League Soccer rules, any All-Star player who misses the game without either a reported injury or a league-granted exemption faces a one-match suspension.

The league has officially announced its decision about the suspension of Messi and Alba in a statement.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match," MLS said in a statement.

Inter Miami’s pillars will now miss Saturday’s home match against FC Cincinnati, which sits in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals in the ongoing season.

MLS commissioner Don Garber admitted Messi’s role in promoting the league, but at the same time said that the league also has some rules that have to be enforced.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player - or anyone - who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision," Garber said.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision."

All-Star competitions are a regular feature of North American sports, where the men's ‘Big Four’ leagues use the exhibitions to highlight their star players, but such events are a rarity in professional soccer.

"We're going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward. I’m committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve," Garber concluded.