Root’s monumental ton puts England in command on Day 3 against India

Joe Root of England celebrates with Ben Stokes after reaching his century during Day Three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: Joe Root's milestone-laden century propelled England into a dominant position on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The former captain struck his 38th Test hundred, scoring a majestic 150, and climbed to second place on the all-time list of Test run-scorers, surpassing cricketing greats Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting.

Root forged two crucial century stands — a 144-run partnership with Ollie Pope for the third wicket and a 142-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes for the fifth — to power England to 544-7 at stumps, leading India by 186 runs.

The hosts resumed on 225-2 and dominated the morning session under clear skies.

Root and Pope converted their overnight stand into a century partnership as England added 107 runs in a wicketless first session, reaching 332-2 at lunch — just 26 behind India’s first-innings total.

Despite cycling through multiple bowling options, including Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, India failed to break through. Missed opportunities, including a dropped run-out and a wasted review, highlighted a frustrating session for the visitors.

Root continued to pile on records: he became the first batter to score 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford, surpassed Dravid and Kallis in Test runs, and registered his 104th 50+ Test score, moving past Ponting into second on that list.

Pope, meanwhile, batted fluently, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries.

Post-lunch, Washington Sundar gave India a brief opening by removing Pope (caught at slip for 87) and Harry Brook (stumped for 3) in quick succession.

However, Root remained resolute, bringing up his century with a glance off Anshul Kamboj. By tea, England were 432-4, leading by 74 runs, with Root unbeaten on 120 and firmly in charge.

Injuries compounded India’s woes as Bumrah limped off after a solitary over with the second new ball, and Siraj also hobbled off during a short spell.

Bumrah had reportedly tripped on the dressing room stairs and seemed to be nursing an ankle issue.

Stokes, too, battled physical discomfort, clutching his left leg while batting. Yet, he pressed on to score his first fifty of the series, following up his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

He counterattacked with a series of boundaries against Jadeja and Washington but was forced to retire hurt due to cramps.

Root reached his 16th Test score of 150 or more before Jadeja finally had him stumped — only the second such dismissal in Root’s Test career.

England crossed the 500-run mark as Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson extended the lead past 150. Bumrah returned to remove Smith for his first wicket, while Siraj got Chris Woakes to register his first scalp of the innings.

Stokes returned late in the day, visibly struggling, but managed to see out the final overs alongside Dawson. At stumps, England were firmly in control at 544-7, eyeing a series-leveling victory with a commanding 186-run lead.