Tito Ortiz predicts winner of Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev fight

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz predicted Khamzat Chimaev as the winner against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title fight at UFC 319, international media reported on Friday.

Chimaev versus Du Plessis is the most anticipated fight of the year, and most of the MMA pundits are finding it hard to predict the result of the bout.

Meanwhile, former light heavyweight champion Ortiz has predicted Chimaev as the clear winner, saying people are going to witness how vicious ‘Borz’ is.

"People are going to see how vicious Chimaev truly is. I respect the guy; he is a monster. Du Plessis is the champ. I think he is in for a rude awakening, because he is going to realize his wrestling is not as Chimaev's truly is," Ortiz said.

UFC 319 will take place on August 16 in Chicago, headlined by middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’ title defence against Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record, while Du Plessis, who will defend his title for the third time, has also been impressive as he defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has also shared his opinion on the fight in a recent interview. He warned Chimaev to train his cardio the right way, otherwise he will find it difficult to challenge du Plessis.

“He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone’s heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, and you get tired,” Dillashaw said.