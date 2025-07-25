Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik steer Pakistan to strong total against South Africa Champions

Pakistan Champions batters Shoaib Malik (left) and Umar Amin during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against South Africa Champions at Grace Road in Leicester

LEICESTER: Pakistan Champions posted a competitive total of 198-5 in their allotted 20 overs against South Africa Champions in their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match on Friday at Grace Road, courtesy of a composed half-century from Umar Amin.

After being put in to bat, Pakistan Champions got off to a steady start, with both openers finding boundaries and providing early momentum.

However, the first breakthrough came when Sharjeel Khan was dismissed for a quickfire 19 off 11 balls, including three fours and a six. He was removed by Hardus Viljoen, leaving Pakistan at 27-1 in 2.3 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Kamran Akmal was sent back for 17 off 11 deliveries by Duanne Olivier, who picked up his first wicket, as Pakistan slipped to 55-2.

The third setback came with the dismissal of captain Mohammad Hafeez, who managed just eight runs from seven balls before falling at 76-3 in 8.1 overs.

Shoaib Malik and Umar Amin then steadied the innings with a vital 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket, keeping the scoreboard ticking with sensible strokeplay and well-timed boundaries.

Umar brought up a well-crafted half-century, anchoring the innings with a knock of 58 from 42 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

The partnership was broken in the 17th over when Umar was dismissed, leaving Pakistan at 155-4 in 16.4 overs.

Asif Ali then provided the late fireworks, hammering 23 runs off just 11 balls, including two sixes and two fours. He took 20 runs off Chris Morris’ overs before falling in the final over at 187-5.

All-rounder Aamer Yamin added a finishing touch, hitting back-to-back boundaries and running a single on the last ball to remain unbeaten on 11.

Shoaib Malik also stayed not out on a well-compiled 46 off 34 deliveries, helping Pakistan post a strong total to challenge the South African side.

For South Africa, Duanne Olivier claimed two wickets, while Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell and JP Duminy took one wicket each.