Manchester City agree to £27m deal to re-sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

An undated photo of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. — Instagram/jamestrafford

Manchester City agreed to a £27m deal to re-sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, two years after he left, British media reported on Friday.

According to reports, the 22-year-old City academy graduate will sign a five-year contract with an option of a further 12 months at the end of the deal.

Trafford joined Burnley after agreeing a deal worth £19m in July 2023.

Newcastle also submitted a £27m bid for James Trafford this week, with the Magpies ready to offer Slovakia international Martin Dúbravka as part of the deal.

However, City had a buy-back clause for Trafford and also matching rights, using which they matched Newcastle's offer, and James decided to choose Pep Guardiola's side.

He impressed last season with his performance helping Scott Parker's side win promotion back to the Premier League - making 29 saves across 45 Championship games, and was named in the division's team of the year.

Trafford will join goalkeepers Ederson, Stefan Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli at the club under manager Guardiola.

Trafford will compete with Brazil's Ederson for the number one spot.

Ederson, the top-choice goalkeeper of City for eight years, has one year left in his contract and has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but last month he denied all rumours of a departure, calling it "99% fake news".

City have not received any offers for the 31-year-old, but it is speculated that German Ortega will now be moved on.

Trafford joined City's academy in 2015 but did not get an opportunity to make a first-team appearance and was loaned to Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.