Pakistan rout hosts Uzbekistan in U19 Volleyball World Championship

Pakistan U19 volleyball players celebrate their win over hosts Uzbekistan at the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on July 25, 2025. – FIVB

KARACHI: Pakistan continued their winning streak at the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship with a dominant 3-0 victory over hosts Uzbekistan in their second Pool A match.

The Green Shirts displayed commanding form, securing the straight-sets win with scores of 25-23, 25-18, and 25-21, overcoming a spirited home crowd in Tashkent.

Captain Muhammad Yahya led by example, delivering an exceptional performance with 24 points, including 21 from attacks.

His composure and attacking prowess proved vital in sealing the win. Saud added 10 points, while Muhtad Ali Shah and Ajmal Janid chipped in with 9 points each.

Pakistan outclassed Uzbekistan in both attack and block departments, registering 45 attack points against the hosts’ 28, and 12 block points compared to Uzbekistan’s 5.

While the hosts had the edge in service points (3-2), Pakistan’s overall efficiency and tactical discipline were evident throughout the match.

Head coach Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady lauded the team’s maturity and focus under pressure.

“Our boys showed tremendous maturity and confidence on the court today. Beating the host team in front of their home crowd is never easy, but our players remained focused and executed the game plan with precision,” he said. “This victory boosts our morale, but we still have crucial matches ahead.”

Pakistan will next face Turkiye in the ongoing group stage as they look to maintain momentum and strengthen their position in the championship.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, praised the team’s exceptional performance.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire squad, coaches, and the nation. Our youth teams are not only qualifying for global competitions but are also delivering world-class performances. We are confident this momentum will carry us to the next round,” he said.