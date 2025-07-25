Joe Root shatters multiple records with century in fourth India Test

Joe Root of England celebrates reaching his century during Day Three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: England's star batter Joe Root etched his name into cricketing history with a magnificent unbeaten century on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, breaking multiple long-standing records along the way.

Root reached the landmark of 120* during England’s response to India’s first-innings total of 358, surpassing Australia’s Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

The right-handed batter now stands at 13,379 Test runs, trailing only India’s legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the chart with 15,921 runs.

The 34-year-old walked in during the 39th over with England comfortably placed at 197/2, thanks to a strong start from the openers.

He then anchored the innings through the end of Day 2 and resumed his brilliance on Day 3, guiding England into a commanding position.

During his innings, Root leapfrogged several cricketing greats. In quick succession during the 57th and 58th overs, he went past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), before finally overtaking Ponting in the 101st over.

Most Runs in Test Cricket:

Players Country Runs Sachin Tendulkar India 15,921 Joe Root England 13,381* Ricky Ponting Australia 13,378 Jacques Kallis South Africa 13,289 Rahul Dravid India 13,288

The century marked Root’s second of the series and the 38th of his Test career, drawing him level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most Test hundreds.

Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) now sit ahead of him in that elite category.

Adding another feather to his cap, Root also crossed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue and placing England firmly in control of the Test match.