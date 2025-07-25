WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

This collage of photos shows former WWE champion Hulk Hogan and The Rock. — Reuters/WWE

Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock,’ in an Instagram post, paid a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following his tragic death at the age of 71, hailing him as his childhood hero.

Hogan, also known as Terry Bollea, one of the most recognisable figures in the history of sports entertainment, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Johnson posted a lengthy statement on Instagram looking back on a childhood memory of returning Hogan’s “Hulkster” headband in the Madison Square Garden locker room, and then, 17 years later sharing the ring with his hero at Wrestlemania X8 in 2002.

“Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan ?️? To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero – myself included. In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden – I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd,” Johnson wrote.

“You were wrestling “Mr Wonderful”, Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again.

“You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift. A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a “thanks kid”. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

The Rock continued, saying sharing the ring with his childhood hero was an honour, and the crowd was amazing in that match.

“Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you – one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA,” he continued.

“The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time. When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher – just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC… all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you.

“You may have “passed the torch” to me that night, but you, my friend… you “drew the house” meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way of becoming the greatest of all time.

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house.

“RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan ?️”





It is pertinent to mention that Hulk Hogan underwent major heart surgery in June, which sparked concern among fans.

Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion and a central figure in ushering professional wrestling into mainstream pop culture, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.